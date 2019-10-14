Stillwater man charged with soliciting prostitution, making obscene comments online  

A Stillwater man, Ghassan Ali Alneama, 26, has been charged in Payne County District Court with misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution and making obscene electronic communications and a felony count of unlawful access to a computer to violate Oklahoma statutes and
A written affidavit reads that on Thursday, an 18-year-old woman came to the Perkins Police Department wanting to report some “disturbing chats and Snapchat conversations.” She said she had the conversations with Ghassan Alneama after talking with him about a job opening she had seen on Facebook.
The woman and a friend had gone to Ghassan Automotive to make sure the job was real. She spoke to Alneama at the business and he said the job opening would be good for the woman who had inquired about it. She told officers that Alneama contacted her on Facebook the next day and asked for her Snapchat account. She told him she wanted to keep things professional, because she was about to work with him, and he said it would be kept that way so she gave him her Snapchat ID.
The affidavit states that the woman said she started receiving message about “how cute she was” and about “her buttocks.” The woman told Alneama it was not OK, and she went to PPD to report the message she had received.
The woman had taken screen shots of the Snapchat messages, which included him telling her that if she sent a picture of her buttocks, he would pay her.
The woman told him she wasn’t comfortable with what he was messaging her, and he replied, “Great things never came from comfort zones, seriously. If you want to be successful. You have to take risks and push yourself.”
She asked how sending him a photo of her buttocks would make her successful and he replied, “It’ll earn you money. Which in turn is a success and will help you meet your goals.”
The officer writes that the woman then agreed to create a second Snapchat account, which the officer logged into once Alneama added the new account. At one point, the woman received a message on her regular account asking if she was available for an interview. This prompted the officer to log into the account and speak with Alneama undercover.
The officer writes that Alneama sent videos of him flipping through $100 bills, saying the stack of money was $10,000.
The officer, pretending to be the woman, wrote to Alneama that there was no way he would give all the money, when Alneama replied that he wanted “the woman” to come to his place of business and that he would pay $100 to look at her bare buttocks.
Alneama also said he would pay another $100 to cuddle for a bit, and said “Just try it out. I’m easy going. You’ll enjoy it and enjoy the reward and attention I’ll give you.”
Alneama then said he would pay $25 per photo to see photos of the woman’s buttocks. The officer writes that Alneama then sent photos of his lap area, at which point the officer ended the chat for the night.
A warrant for Alnaema’s arrest was issued Friday and served on Monday.
Unlawful access to a computer to violate Oklahoma statues is punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years or by a fine of not more than $5,000 or both. Soliciting prostitution is punishable by imprisonment for 30 days to one year and/or a fine up to $25,000. Making obscene electronic communications is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year and a fine of up to $1,000.
