Stillwater man charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

Clayton Levi Snead, 32, of Stillwater, was arrested on charges of stalking.
On Feb. 15, Sgt. Jennifer Gripe responded to the 1000 block of E. Crazy Horse regarding a disturbance.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dispatch advised Snead had been outside banging on doors and windows and throwing things.
It was also reported Snead was in a blue Chrysler 200.
When Gripe arrived on scene she didn’t observe the vehicle Snead was said to be in, nor did she anyone outside the residence.
Gripe made contact with the victim who reported the incident.
According to the affidavit, the victim showed her phone call log to Gripe. She observed numerous call entries listed as “private number” or “unknown caller.”
The victim told the officer that Snead has been causing disturbances and continuously calling her.
According to the court document, while the victim was talking to Gripe she received a call that came from another unknown number. The victim consented to Gripe answering the call.
According to the affidavit, the male began yelling over the phone calling the victim crazy and saying he was just trying to help her.
“Snead spoke for a solid minute or two before I had a chance to say anything back to him without talking over him,” Gripe said.
Gripe continued with asking Snead why he kept coming to the residence and causing problems.
The document said Snead then realized he wasn’t talking to the victim. Snead began to yell again and blamed all the problems on the victim.
Snead was mad at the victim for “ghosting” him, according to the report.
“I then explained to Snead that he was being warned for trespassing and if he showed back up, he could get arrested for the crime. Snead continued to yell some more and it was evident I was not going to accomplish anything else with him over the phone so I disconnected the call,” Gripe said.
The victim described several incidents to Gripe where Snead would show up at her house when she was leaving for school. She also said he would be parked watching her for somewhere along her path to school.
“She also said that she had seen Snead lurking outside her house and thinks that he has somehow bugged her phone because he seems to know things about her that she has sent to other people in messages that he should never have known,” Gripe said.
The victim told Gripe she wanted Snead to leave her alone and wanted to press charges for harassment or stalking.
According to the affidavit, the victim broke up with Snead in Nov. 2019 and he continued to harass her until she filed an EPO in Jan.
The victim was unable to make her court date so she dropped the EPO. She allegedly told Snead she still wanted him to leave her alone. She said he began harassing her regularly after that.
The victim said she was called 55 times between 8:27 a.m. and 6:34 p.m.
Snead was charged with a misdemeanor charge of stalking. Bond was set at $2,500 and a warrant for arrest was issued.
