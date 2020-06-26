Stillwater man charged with threatening to kill

A Stillwater man was arrested Monday after he was accused of threatening to kill someone with a gun.
Joseph Richard Harp, 29, of Stillwater, was charged with a misdemeanor of threatening to kill.
Stillwater officer Michael Busenius was dispatched at 10:39 a.m. to Sugar Dollies Bakery regarding a threat report.
Officer Kevin Radley and Lt. John Charles arrived on scene prior to Busenius.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dispatch advised that Harp was on scene making threats to kill an employee at Sugar Dollies Bakery. This was third-party information, as the reporting party believed Harp was on scene with a firearm.
“The doors to the store were locked and we were unable to determine if there was anyone inside,” Busenius reported in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Charles tried the front door and Busenius observed a white male with a beard wearing a surgical mask.
Busenius said he pointed his rifle towards him and ordered him to put up his hands.
The man complied with officer orders and identified himself, leading police to believe he was the victim.
The other two officers talked with the man while Busenius kept watch for the suspect.
According to the affidavit, the man told officers he was best friends with Harp’s wife, and that Harp was angry at him.
The man told officers he didn’t know about any threats being made against him.
He alleged Harp came to the front of the store and tried the door, but didn’t believe Harp had seen him inside the store.
All three officers responded to Harp’s residence in the 200 block of S. Arrington Dr.
According to the affidavit, dispatch advised the officers that Harp was on the phone with the reporting party and was threatening to kill himself if officers came to his residence. Based on that information, officers decided to stage and wait for additional officers to arrive.
Additional officers arrived on scene. After staging and observing the house, Busenius observed the interior front door of the residence move.
He alleged he then saw a shirtless white male in blue shorts exiting the front door of the residence.
“As he exited the residence, I observed his head turn in the direction of the officers to the north of the residence and I was unable to see his hand. I pointed my patrol rifle and yelled a loud command for him to show me his hands,” Busenius alleged.
Harp raised his hands, but continued to walk north. He then yelled something that Busenius was unable to hear so he repeated his commands, the affidavit said.
Harp complied with officer commands and was told to listen to commands given to him by the officers approaching from the north.
They took over the commands and placed Harp in handcuffs without incident. According to the affidavit, the residence was secured and several guns were found, including a loaded SKS style rifle. Grand Lakes Mental Health was contacted and determined Harp met the criteria for admission. Harp was transported to GLMH staff with no issues.
Bond was set at $3,500 with special conditions of no contact with the victim.
He will appear in court in August on the misdemeanor docket.
