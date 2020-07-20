Stillwater man charged with two felonies while on probation

A Stillwater man was charged with possession of a firearm while serving felony probation.
Derek Short, 39, of Stillwater, could have his probation revoked after receiving two felony charges while on probation.
On July 14, the District Attorney’s Office requested sentencing immediately on Short's other charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating substance, the second and subsequent offense.
Short was charged with that crime in 2017, and he received seven years probation for the crime.
Payne County Deputy Justin Henninger was dispatched to the 7000 block of Middlefork Road, regarding a domestic in progress.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dispatch informed the deputy a man was pointing a firearm at a woman. Dispatch then told Henninger the man stopped pointing the gun, but it was now in the waist of his pants.
Deputy Tomm Edwards was talking to the victim. He was on scene prior to the arrival of Deputy Henninger.
The victim said she and Short had gotten into a physical argument, and at some point he had retrieved a pistol.
The victim said her mother and uncle were there because her juvenile daughter had called them over.
The victim invited the deputies inside the residence. Once inside, Short was told to come out of the residence.
“We gave commands approximately six times with no response. Finally, a white male who identified himself as Derek Short exited the master bedroom on the north side of the residence,” Henninger said.
Short was given commands to show his hands and get on the ground. Edwards placed Short in handcuffs.
Short gave the location of the black BB gun and Henninger retrieved it. It was found under the right side of his mattress.
According to the affidavit, Henninger showed the gun to the victim, who said this wasn’t the gun she saw.
The gun she saw was a black colored grip with a silver colored slide. The victim gave the dep[uties permission to search the residence.
“As I walked into the residence, I asked Derek where the black and silver gun was that he had on him. He looked at me and then dropped his head and told me it was in the vent in the master bathroom where he had come out of,” Henninger said.
According to the affidavit, Henninger could immediately see clothes were pushed to one side of a vent that was uncovered. The vent didn’t have any screws anchoring it to the floor.
“I removed the vent and located a green in color soft gun case and a silver and black colored pistol in a black leather holster,” Henninger alleged in the affidavit.
Inside the green gn case was a black Beretta 92FS and it didn’t have a magazine. The silver and black gun is a Springfield Armory XPS 45 ACP. The magazine was fully loaded but not chambered.
The deputy secured both firearms in his patrol unit. Henninger located a camo colored 12-gauge shotgun that was also secured in the patrol unit.
Short admitted he was a convicted felon. He was placed under arrest for three counts of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
According to the affidavit, Short alleged the victim accused him of taking her anxiety. He said she followed him around the house yelling at him and pushed him.
He alleged he pointed the guns at the victim’s mother and uncle and told them to leave the property.
Henninger spoke with the victim who alleged Short and her began arguing earlier that day about money.
She alleged she was pushed by Short. Her shirt got ripped on the left side, and the deputy said he could see scratches on her left collar bone.
The victim’s daughter saw the incident.
Henninger spoke with the victim’s uncle via phone call.
He alleged he went over to the residence to confront Short about hitting his niece. He also said Short tried to punch him in the face, but he missed. The uncle punched Short in the face.
According to the affidavit, Short pulled the black and silver firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the victim’s uncle, and told him to leave the property. He left the property.
The victim’s mother had a similar story of what happened. After the gun was pointed at her, she walked away and called the police.
Short was charged with domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor children and possession of a firearm while serving felony probation.
Bond was set at $2,000 which was posted June 30.
Short will be in court Sep. 8, to appear with counsel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.