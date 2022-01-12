A Stillwater man has died and a Perkins man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday night.
According to the Department of Public Safety report Daniel Walden, 31, was driving northbound on US 177 south of 19th Avenue when his Mitsubishi Galant went off the road and rolled, ejecting him. He was transported to LifeNet to Stillwater Medical where he was pronounced dead.
His passenger, Scout Showecker, 28, was flown by medical helicopter to OU Medical with internal and external trunk injuries.
While the wreck remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on the scene listed conditions as clear and dry. According to the report, air bags where equipped but did not deploy and only the passenger was using a seatbelt.
The OHP, Stillwater Police Department, Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet responded.
