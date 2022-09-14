A Friday wreck has resulted in the death of a Stillwater man who succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
David Catlett, 78, was injured in a two-vehicle wreck just after 7 a.m. Sept. 9 on US Highway 177 at 44th Street south of Stillwater. He was transported from the scene by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical and later transferred to St. Francis in Tulsa with head and trunk injuries.
Catlett was pronounced dead Wednesday. Next of kin have been notified.
According to the Department of Public Safety, Catlett was southbound in a 2006 Dodge Caravan and turned left onto 44th street into the path of a northbound vehicle. He was struck by a 2008 Chevy Silverado driven by Juan Antonio Ibarra Delgadio of Oklahoma City. Delgadio and two passengers were not injured in the wreck.
The condition of both drivers was apparently normal and the cause of collision was listed as a failure to yield while turning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The weather was clear and the roadway was dry, according to OHP. Seat belts were equipped and in use in both vehicles.
The OHP, Stillwater Police Department, Stillwater Department and LifeNet responded to the wreck.
