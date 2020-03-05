Stillwater man gets suspended sentence in drive-by shooting

Ronnie Ray Boyd, 19, of Stillwater, pleaded guilty to two felony counts and had two more dismissed.
He was sentenced for count one of using a vehicle to discharge a firearm and count four of bringing contraband into jail on Feb. 21.
On Oct. 20, 2018, Boyd, along with two other teenagers, were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Apollo Place in Guthrie.
Boyd was charged in count one of using a vehicle to discharge a firearm, count two of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, count three of feloniously discharging a weapon and count four of bringing contraband into jail.
Bond was set in the amount of $150,000.
In April, bond was reduced to $80,000. Boyd still appeared by video to court.
Boyd pleaded not guilty in November to the charges brought against him by the state.
Boyd had his pretrial on Feb. 21.
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network, counts two and three were previously dismissed against Boyd.
He was only pleading guilty to count one and four.
The court advised Boyd that count one is an 85 percent crime, meaning he must serve 85 percent of the time before he will be eligible for parole.
On count one of using a vehicle to discharge a firearm, the court found Boyd guilty and sentenced him to 20 years in the department of corrections. All that time to be suspended if he successfully completes a drug program in DOC. Boyd must also pay a $500 fine, $50 victim compensation fund assessment, $960 in District Attorney fees if sentence is suspended.
Boyd will be monitored by DOC for two years if his sentence is suspended.
In count four of bringing contraband into jail the court finds Boyd guilty.
Boyd is sentenced to five years in DOC, all that time will be suspended if he successfully completes a drug treatment while in DOC. Boyd is fined $500 and court costs.
Counts one and four will run concurrent with each other. Within 180 days upon release from incarceration, Boyd will need to go to the Clerk’s office to address payments and fines.
Boyd is remanded to the sheriff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.