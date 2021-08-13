A Stillwater man was admitted to OU Medical Center in critical condition with full body injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Oklahoma City.
Devon Whitmire, 21, was driving a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Van northbound on I-44.
Whitmire struck Ronald Claiborne, 52, of Edmond, in the rear of his 2016 Ford Focus, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report said.
Claiborne departed the roadway to the right due to the impact and struck a fence.
The report said Whitmire departed to the right and rolled an unknown amount of times and rested on its wheels. He was ejected a short distance.
The cause of collision in the report is listed as speeding, but the condition of Whitmire is under investigation.
OU Medical said Whitmire had been released from the ER, and his condition as of Friday afternoon was listed as stable.
Claiborne was transported by private vehicle to Baptist Hospital, where he was treated and released. The report listed his condition at the time of the collision as apparently normal.
