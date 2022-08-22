A Stillwater man was injured in a Friday afternoon motorcycle wreck east of Stillwater on State Highway 51.
Tyler James Anderson, 21, was transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical before being transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He had external trunk, arms, legs and head injuries, according to a report from the Department of Public Safety. His initial condition was reported as good. The News Press has attempted to get a condition update from St. Francis.
According to the report, Anderson was traveling west about four-tenths of a mile east of Stillwater on 51 when he lost control and began a slide before departing the roadway and finally coming to rest on the north edge of the roadway. No other vehicles were involved.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the roadway was dry at the time. The cause of the wreck is listed as unsafe speed.
The OHP, Stillwater Police Department, Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet responded to the scene.
The News Press will update with a condition when it becomes available.
