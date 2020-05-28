According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, Bailey Miller, 21, of Stillwater, was admitted to OU Medical Center in critical condition following a multi-vehicle wreck on State Highway 33 and Sangre Road, 4 miles west of Perkins.
According to OHP, Miller was driving a Chevrolet Silverado westbound on SH-33 and two tractor trailers were traveling eastbound on the same highway. The Silverado crossed the center line and collided with one of the tractor trailers, with another tractor trailer then colliding to the first tractor trailer.
The Silverado then departed the roadway and rolled an undetermined amount of times. Miller was flown by MediFlight to OU Medical Center in critical condition with head, arm and leg injuries. The drivers of the tractor trailers refused treatment at the scene.
OHP reported that Miller was not wearing a seatbelt and the roadway was dry. The condition of Miller while he was driving is unknown. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
