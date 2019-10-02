A Stillwater man was hospitalized following a Wednesday morning car wreck west of Perkins. Stone Mesa, 20, of Stillwater was transported to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City with head, trunk and leg injuries.
A woman from Wichita, Kansas, Chardonnay Smith, 21, was transported to Stillwater Medical Center, treated and released.
The wreck occurred at about 9:22 a.m. on State Highway 33, three-tenths of a mile west of Cottonwood Road. According to the Department of Public Safety Report, Smith was traveling west on 33 in a 2014 Nissan Altima as Mesa was traveling east on 33 in a 2005 Dodge Ram. The report states that the Altima was trying to pass another vehicle when it began approaching Mesa’s vehicle. Mesa swerved right and his truck was struck in the left rear, causing it to go off the road and roll onto its passenger side.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Langston Fire Department, Perkins Fire Department and LifeNet responded to the wreck.
