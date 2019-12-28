A Stillwater man was killed and two other men were injured Saturday evening in a three-vehicle collision about 4.7 miles east of Stillwater.
Jonathon Wayne Sain, 45, of Stillwater, was driving eastbound on the wrong side of the road at about 5:51 p.m. when he drove head-on into a second vehicle driven by Matthew Alan Barton, 40, of Stillwater. The impact sent Barton’s vehicle, which had been traveling westbound, over the center line and across the other side of the road, where it struck an eastbound vehicle being driven in the outside lane by Steven Daniel Harshbarger, 19 of Pawnee.
Sain was pinned in his vehicle for about 15 minutes before being extricated by the Stillwater Fire Department.
He was transported by ambulance to Stillwater Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from injuries to his head, arm, leg and internal and external trunk areas.
Barton was also transported to Stillwater Medical Center in stable condition with injuries to his head and internal trunk area.
Harshbarger was not injured but his passenger Jeffery Don Isreal, 49, of Pawnee, was treated at the scene for a head injury.
An initial report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol lists the conditions of both Harshbarger and Barton as normal.
Sain’s condition and the official cause of the collision are under investigation.
Multiple OHP troopers, the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, the Stillwater Police Department, the Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet EMS responded to the scene.
The highway was closed three-tenths of a mile west of State Highway 108 for almost two hours, re-opening to traffic at 7:50 p.m.
Twitter: @ashlynd8
