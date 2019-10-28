A 24-year-old Stillwater man has died after a two-vehicle collision near Lone Chimney Road on U.S. 177 Monday afternoon. Thomas Myers was pronounced dead at Stillwater Medical Center from internal injuries.
According to the report from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, Myers was traveling north on U.S. 177 when his vehicle, a 2016 Ford Transit, went left of center and struck a 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was traveling southbound. The Peterbilt was driven by Cody Forsyth, 38 of Deer Creek, who was not injured.
Myers was entrapped but was extracted with the Jaws of Life by the Stillwater Fire Department. He was transported by LifeNet to SMC.
The cause of collision was listed only as “left of center,” as Myers' condition is under investigation. The collision occurred around 1:46 p.m., according to the report. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, LifeNet and Stillwater Fire Department responded to the accident.
