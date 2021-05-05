Stillwater man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse before jury trial

James Bear, 56, of Stillwater, pleaded guilty to one count of child sexual abuse Wednesday afternoon.
Bear was set to go to jury trial next week, but instead entered into a guilty plea, pursuant to an agreement with the Payne County District Attorney’s Office.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent told the court the victim’s family and law enforcement were present at the discussion for the plea agreement and everyone was on the same page.
Payne County Investigator Rockford Brown explained several factors that came into play regarding Bear and the agreement.
“After extensive discussions with the victim’s family, we concluded this plea deal would be in the best interest of the victim. This is a horrendous case with a victim who endured great trauma,” he said.
The child was 4-years-old at the time of the alleged abuse, and all parties involved believed the child shouldn’t relive the trauma of a trial and possibly cause undue stress.
“While we always want harsh sentences for adults who perpetrate against children, we must also consider each case individually, along with the overall well-being of the child and their family,” Brown said.
Judge Stephen Kistler asked Bear what he was charged with, and if he was guilty of molesting the child.
Bear responded with, “that’s what I did.”
Bear received a sentence of 30 years in the Department of Corrections. Fifteen years of that is suspended and will be supervised.
Vincent told the court for the record that Bear received an alternative recommendation that would have been with time served, 18 years in DOC and 12 years out, but he opted for the other one.
Bear told Kistler the recommendations are basically the same and “I have sat here for two years.”
Bear wanted to be given credit for time served, but his attorney Royce Hobbs interjected and told Kistler Bear wanted the recommendation he picked, but he wanted to be heard.
Bear waived his right to stay in the Payne County Jail for 10 days, so he will be transferred to DOC within that amount of time.
Brown said Bear will serve at least 12 ½ years before he is considered for parole, but due to his priors he believes it is unlikely Bear will be granted parole.
Bear was charged in 1997 in three separate cases of sexually abusing children in Creek County.
There were two forcible sodomy charges, two charges of lewd molestation and one charge of performing sexual acts in the presence of a child under 16.
“Given Bear’s history of abusing children, I believe parole is unlikely. It is my sincere hope this vile human being never again sees the light of day as a free man,” he said.
