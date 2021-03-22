Stillwater man pleads guilty to fatal shooting in Nov. 2019

Coryon Thomas, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Monday morning, pursuant to a plea deal with the Payne County District Attorney's Office.
He was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting when he was 17.
He said he was guilty of shooting Mandrale Alexander Henry with a shotgun in the early hours of Nov. 10, 2019 while in the heat of passion.
Thomas was originally charged with both first-degree murder or the alternative of manslaughter in the first degree.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington said after Thomas’ preliminary hearing, it was determined the state had enough evidence for a single charge of first-degree murder.
That led the state to drop the manslaughter charge against Thomas.
Thomas was represented by court-appointed attorney Virginia Banks, who ultimately negotiated a plea deal for Thomas.
He was facing a first-degree murder charge, which could have sent him to prison for the rest of his life, if found guilty by a jury.
The manslaughter charge carries a sentence of four years to life in prison and 85% of the time given must be served before he is eligible for parole.
The Payne County District Attorney’s Office recommended a 25 year sentence for Thomas.
Judge Stephen Kistler has the authority to overturn the recommended sentence if he sees fit.
Thomas will get credit for the time he has served in the Payne County Jail.
Banks requested a pre sentence investigation be done and it was granted by Judge Kistler.
Thomas will be sentenced by Kistler at 3 p.m. May 18 at the Payne County Courthouse.
