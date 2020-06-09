Stillwater man pleads guilty to negligent homicide

A Stillwater man charged with negligent homicide in 2018 pleaded guilty to the charge Monday.
Zane Von Gottfried, 33, of Stillwater, admitted guilt in open court regarding his part in a collision that claimed the life of a Glencoe resident.
Gottfried was travelling eastbound in his 1999 Dodge pickup when he failed to stop at a stop sign, causing a motorcyclist traveling northbound to collide with Gottfried’s passenger door.
The victim, Roger Smith, was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. Gottfried was not injured during the collision.
Gottfried was represented by Michael Coulson and the state was represented by Jose Villarreal on Monday in front of Judge Michael Kulling.
The state recommended a one-year suspended sentence, $500 fine, court costs, $240 DA prosecution reimbursement fees, serve six months in the Payne County Jail, and be supervised for six months by the Oklahoma Court Services.
Gottfried has a requirement date set for 1:30 p.m. on May 20, 2021, to check the status of probation.
Gottfried was remanded to the sheriff and booked into the Payne County Jail. He is set to be released Nov. 1.
