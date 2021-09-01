Stillwater man pleads guilty to rape and domestic charges

Jessie Lee Armstrong-Monson, 34, of Stillwater, pleaded guilty to several felonies Tuesday morning before his scheduled jury trial.
Armstrong-Monson was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, forcible oral sodomy, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, rape in the first degree, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and rape in the first degree.
The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent and Armstrong-Monson was represented by Sarah Kennedy.
The charge of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was amended by taking off “with a dangerous weapon,” making it a misdemeanor.
Armstrong was charged with similar crimes in Noble County and was booked into the Department of Corrections in January of last year.
The charge of sexual abuse with a child under 12, in Noble County was filed in 2016 and he was ordered to spend 25 years in DOC and one year in Noble County Jail.
The charges in Payne County were filed in 2019, and he received several punishment ranges.
For the two charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, he was ordered to spend three years in DOC. For the first count he will have to pay $4,518.40 in restitution and court costs including costs of incarceration, and in the fifth count, he was assessed court costs.
For Count Two he received 20 years in DOC with the last 16 being suspended upon good behavior and is assessed District Attorney prosecution fees and court costs.
For Count Three he will serve one year in the Payne County Jail and is assessed court costs.
For the two counts of first-degree rape he received two 20 years sentences in DOC, with 16 years suspended upon good behavior.
All the charges in Payne County will run consecutively with one another, and he will have to serve 85% of the time given for each felony count. Armstrong-Monson will also be supervised by the Pardon and Parole Board for five years upon his release and he will receive credit for time served in the Payne County Jail.
“The crime is an 85% crime. Any time he serves requires imprisonment for 85% of the time, day for day, before he can be considered for parole,” Vincent said. “Right now, he is ordered to serve four years. If any of the remaining 16 years is ever revoked, it will also have to be served 85% day for day before he can be considered for parole.”
Vincent further explained, “for purposes of complete discharge of the sentence, and no further potential for imprisonment hanging over his head, that is 20 years from the date of sentencing.”
