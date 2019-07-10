A Stillwater man was charged Tuesday with a felony count of aggravated trafficking illegal drugs, a felony count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and a felony count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Stillwater Police Officer received a call on July 2 of a driver in a White Ford Fusion involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics. The vehicle was located and occupied by two white males. The vehicle drove to Walmart on Perkins where the male passenger was dropped off. The vehicle then left Walmart and began driving southbound on Perkins. The officer followed.
At the intersection of Highway 177 and Highway 33, the vehicle failed to come to a complete stop as it rolled through a red light. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Phillip Brent Lindauer. The officer writes Lindauer appeared “extremely nervous as his breathing was rapid and shallow.” The officer also notes Lindauer refused to make eye contact and was visibly shaking. A detective asked Lindauer where he was driving from, and Lindauer said he had stayed in Stillwater partying the night before and had just left his friends house to head back to Oklahoma City. Lindauer then informed the detective he had only made one stop after leaving the friend's house at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Stillwater. There is no Dunkin’ Donuts in Stillwater.
During the course of the traffic stop, a detective showed up and the officer asked to have the K-9 sniff the air. The officer writes he asked Lindauer to exit the vehicle, which he did. The detective approached the car with his K-9 partner and Lindauer became unsteady on his feet and asked to sit on the ground. After the air sniff was complete, the detective informed the officer the vehicle needed to be detained and searched.
While searching the vehicle, the officer immediately located a plastic sack in the trunk with a vacuum-sealed bag of psilocybin mushrooms containing a total weight of 56 grams. Next to the bag of mushrooms the officer located a Target plastic bag containing numerous unused zip-top plastic bags of various sizes. The officer also located a red and black “Justincase” bag in the front seat floorboard on the driver’s side. Inside the bag were multiple unused zip-top plastic bags of various sizes, a set of black digital scales containing cocaine residue, two zip-top plastic bags containing cocaine with a total weight of 20.6 grams to include the weight of the packaging material, 9 grams of a pliable substance believed to be laced with LSD, and 1 gram of a yellowish substance which later field tested presumptive positive for ecstasy/molly. In the backseat of the vehicle I located a magazine with 2,000 doses of LSD inside with a combined weight of 32 grams.
Lindauer was arrested at the scene. Lindauer informed the arresting detective he paid $2,000 for the LSD he purchased from the residence he just left. The 2,000 doses of LSD found in Lindauer’s possession carry a street value of up to $30,000.
Bond was posted for Lindauer for $25,000 on July 4. His first court appearance was July 9 where he appeared without counsel. His next court date is set for Aug. 14.
