Monte Armstrong was enjoying the sunny weather and fishing at Boomer Lake, when his kayak tipped over and began taking in water. Luckily, he was prepared.
Armstrong had a waterproof case on his phone, an orange whistle hanging around his neck and a lifejacket.
If he didn’t have the waterproof case, he said he doesn’t think he would have been able to call 911.
“I had a waterproof case on my phone, and I guess it worked,'' he said. “ I know because I’ve lost a phone out there before. I’ve drenched one.”
Kevin Roach the C shift Battalion Chief for the Stillwater Fire Department said a call came in from dispatch for a water rescue.
Roach said Armstrong wasn’t in distress and that he had a lifejacket on.
Armstrong was prepared for a dangerous situation, but still needed to be rescued.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team recovered the body of Blake McSparrin in August at Boomer Lake.
He was also in a kayak and had fishing gear found near his tipped over kayak.
The Grand River Dam Authority requires all vessels to carry a U.S. Coast Guard approved life preserver for each person on board.
GRDA also said all persons using a kayak must wear a life jacket.
“I’ve had a little bit of training in rescue myself and I knew to talk myself down, and calm myself down,” Armstrong said.
