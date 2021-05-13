Stillwater man sentenced to 10 years for child sexual abuse charge

A Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse entered into a plea five days before his scheduled jury trial.
Clayton Rogers was charged in February of last year with child sexual abuse and has remained in the Payne County Jail since his arrest.
Bond was set in the amount of $75,000, and in June he asked for a bond reduction but was denied.
The victim alleged Rogers asked to have sex with the minor, and upon refusal, Rogers made a threat to the minor, who then complied, according to the original arrest affidavit.
The Saville Center conducted a physical examination of the minor and reported that the exam indicated a sexual act had occurred with the minor.
On May 5, Rogers entered into a guilty plea and waived his jury trial date that was set for May 10.
Judge Phillip Corley found him guilty, and sentenced him to a term of 10 years in the department of corrections, with the last seven years to be suspended upon good behavior.
Rogers was also given credit for time served while he was awaiting trial in the Payne County Jail.
Upon release, he will be supervised by DOC for the duration of the suspended sentence.
Rogers will have to register as a sex offender and isn’t allowed to have contact with the victim. A protective order was made permanent.
He was remanded to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent couldn’t be reached for comment.
It is unknown if his plea was related to a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office.
