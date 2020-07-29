Brandon Todd Hatchett was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections after entering into a guilty plea Wednesday.
Hatchett entered into a guilty plea of using a motor vehicle to facilitate the intentional discharge of a firearm
The second charge of possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony was dismissed at the state's cost.
Hatchett was represented by Attorney Royce Hobbs and the state was represented by Attorney Erica Garuccio.
Judge Phillip Corley accepted the guilty plea from Hatchett.
Garuccio recommended 10 years in the DOC, a $500 fine and court costs including costs of incarceration.
Hatchett received credit for time served and earned starting from April 5, 2019.
The case will run concurrently with the federal case.
Hatchett will spend his 10 years in federal custody and is subject to nine months post incarceration supervision, if the federal case doesn’t require it.
Hatchett was remanded to the sheriff.
