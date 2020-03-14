Rodriguez Cortez Johnson Jr., 23, of Stillwater, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a fatal 2017 shooting in Stillwater.
The shooting injured three people. One of the victims, Christopher Peck, died in the hospital due to the injuries.
Johnson was originally charged with murder in the first degree and two charges of shooting with intent to kill. He was set for jury trial later this month. Instead, Johnson pleaded guilty to the charges. The first-degree murder charge was amended to second-degree murder.
For count one, the court sentenced Johnson to 30 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections, with the last 10 years suspended for good behavior. Johnson is also ordered to pay a $500 fine, $250 victim compensation fund assessment and court costs including incarceration costs.
In the each count of shooting with intent to kill, Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in DOC, $250 victim compensation fund assessment and court costs. All the time will be served concurrently.
Johnson will have two years of supervision by the DOC upon his release from incarceration. He will also receive credit for time served. He will have to register for the violent offender registry. He has 180 days upon his release to go to the Court Clerk’s Office to address payments. He was remanded to the Sheriff.
