A Stillwater oil executive was one of two men who will settle a combined $3 million insider trading penalty from the Security Exchange Commission. John Special, the 67-year-old CEO of Special Energy Corporation. He, along with Oklahoma City’s John Kenneth Davidson, were named in the litigation by the U.S. District Court for the Western Division.
The SEC alleged that Davidson had learned a merger involving medical device companies Covidien PLC and Medtronic PLC from a personal friend who was a member of Covidien’s board of directors.
“According to the complaint, Davidson ignored a warning from the director that he should not trade on this information and purchased Covidien shares. The SEC alleges Davidson then entrusted his friend and fellow oil and gas executive, John Special, with this information with the exception that Special would keep it confidential and not use it to trade,” the SEC release states. “Instead, according to the complaint, Special purchased Covidien stock and options ahead of the merger being announced to the public, both in accounts that he controlled and in the account of a close friend.”
The release said that the merger was announced June 15, 2014, with Medtronic acquiring a price of approximately $93.22 per share, a 29 percent premium above the current market price.
“The following morning, Special liquidated all of his and his friend’s Covidien holdings, realizing $1.182 million in illicit profits in the accounts he controlled and more than $359,000 in his friend’s account. Davidson’s insider trading generated $19,212 in illicit gains,” the release states.
