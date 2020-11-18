Stillwater man with history of domestic assault charged again in Payne County

Robert Lavell Carter, a Stillwater man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Stillwater Officer Rachel Bruce took a report Oct. 13 in the police lobby in reference to an assault. The reporting victim alleged she was forced to remain in Carter’s residence from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12.
According to her report, the victim had befriended Carter soon after she moved into her residence, and the two began an intimate relationship. Bruce wrote in the affidavit she was told by the victim that the victim had been limiting contact with Carter because she was fearful of him.
According to the affidavit, the victim’s children left her residence and Carter had entered into the victim’s home without permission. The victim alleged she knew Carter was angry with her so she offered to cook him dinner to smooth things over.
According to the affidavit, Carter ate and then immediately confronted the victim, punching her in the face. He also had the victim’s phone and car keys so she was unable to call for help or leave the residence, she told police.
The affidavit said after Carter punched the victim and asked why she had made comments to the neighbor about him, he began “choking her.” The victim reported being choked approximately five times by Carter for 10-15 seconds each time. According to the affidavit, the victim told Bruce she thought Carter had experience strangling people because when she was about to lose consciousness he would release his grip until she regained her composure.
The victim also said Carter made threats to her life, bit her on the lip, shoulder and face and punched her in the back of the head and stomach. Bruce wrote in the affidavit the victim had swelling on the left side of her jaw and she had difficulty opening her mouth.
“She also showed me her left shoulder. There appeared to be a healing abrasion on the upper part of her left arm,” Bruce wrote in the affidavit.
The victim said the abrasion was a bite mark from Carter. She also showed the officer a bite mark on her chest from Carter.
Bruce said the victim began telling her what took place Oct. 11.
“She stated when Carter stopped strangling her, he realized he had injured her. She stated he stood her up, forced her to get ice to put on her face, and then placed a sharp item in her back,” Bruce wrote.
The victim said she believed the sharp item was a screw. The victim then said Carter forced her to walk across the street to his residence. According to the affidavit, Carter allegedly told the victim that everyone could see her walking with him voluntarily.
In an effort to get away, the victim dropped the bag of ice and took off running and screaming.
“Carter then grabbed her and picked her up and took her into his house,” Bruce wrote in the affidavit.
The victim remained at Carter’s residence until 1 p.m. Oct. 12.
According to the victim, Carter had multiple locks on his front door, and all of them were locked. The victim said she was fearful Carter would kill her or harm her if she tried to escape.
Carter allegedly had the victim shower, brush her teeth and ice her injuries to help them heal. He inspected her injuries to ensure they were healing, the victim said. She also alleged Carter wouldn’t allow her to use the restroom unless she asked. At one point he watched her use the restroom because “he did not trust her to be alone,” the affidavit said. Carter opened the front door and went outside since he was satisfied the victim would cooperate.
She said Carter made a mistake and left her cellphone in the house. The victim called her brother and told him she was in trouble before quickly ending the call. Eventually Carter allowed the victim to go back to her residence, but the affidavit said he “kept a watchful eye on her and remained close to her home.”
The victim was picked up by her brother. She told the officer she had not been home since leaving the residence Oct. 12.
Carter currently has an arrest warrant issued with a bond amount of $25,000.
Carter has been arrested for numerous assault charges since 2008. Most of the charges had been dismissed by the Payne County District Attorney’s Office.
2008
Assault with a dangerous weapon- dismissed by state
2010
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation- dismissed by state
2014
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation- dismissed by state
2016
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon - after former conviction of a felony- dismissed by state
2017
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon- dismissed by state
2019
Aggravated Assault and Battery- guilty plea
domestic assault and battery, second & subsequent- dismissed by state
