Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce has announced that, after some soul-searching and consulting with the other people in his life who rely on him, he will seek another term in that office.
Joyce was elected mayor in April 2018, after serving two years as a councilor in Seat 1.
He issued his announcement Tuesday via social media, saying:
“Today, I am excited to announce that I am running for re-election as Stillwater’s mayor. My four years in this position have been a roller-coaster ride (to say the least), and we have all faced unprecedented times over the past several months. I am proud of the work our community has done together, and I am tremendously optimistic about the path we are on.
I look forward to continuing to work with you for the good of our entire community, and I ask for your support on February 8, 2022.”
Joyce said he and the rest of the City Council – who all probably expected to spend their terms doing some economic development and fixing some roads – have served through times that brought unprecedented challenges.
It took him a little while to decide if he was prepared to do it again, he said. He also had to talk the people at his real job and his family first.
“This has been a pretty demanding job, especially over the past two years, especially for something that is basically a volunteer position,” Joyce said. “… It’s an investment I make in my community, it’s not a personal ambition, except that I want to see Stillwater improve.”
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council has been called on to be responsible for things it doesn’t normally do, he said. And they were weighty decisions.
“I don’t think any of us would say this is easy,” Joyce said. “… It has been brutal.”
Having faced tough choices that made it difficult in the short-term for some individuals or businesses in the name of helping the entire community, Joyce says he completely understands people who see him as the person responsible for those things.
But he hopes they and others in the community would see and understand that the actions he and the council took were not taken out of a desire to to make people do things they don’t want to do.
“I felt they were best for the overall community,” he said.
Joyce believes most people, even some who might have disagreed with some of the decisions made, recognize that he made those decisions focused solely on the good of the community as a whole.
“I don’t have any special interest going into that … no single ideology or political motivation,” he said.
He hopes the circumstances of the past few years have really shown people how important it is to have people in those local positions who have a community focus instead of being driven by some narrow individual or ideological focus.
It’s important to have people who are pragmatic and will figure out the best way to help right now given the situation they’re in, he said. At the city level, you want problem solvers, people who will say, “How do we fix our problems right now?”
Joyce said he knows he’s not the only person who could do the job. There are other people out there in the community doing great things.
If he doesn’t win another term, he will continue investing his time and energy in the community, no matter what, he said. It’s a team effort.
Looking ahead to his goals for another term, Joyce is excited about the growth and development he sees starting to take off in Stillwater.
Sales tax, one of the City’s main sources of funding, is on a strong upward trend and the projects taking shape are the result of a long-term planting process that is finally bearing fruit, he said. Consistency will be the key to continued progress.
That’s ultimately why he decided to ask voters for another term.
“It requires time, vision and commitment,” he said. “… It requires consistency in vision, drive and approach. We’re primed. We’re right where we want to be and need to be coming out of this.”
