Stillwater voters showed up Tuesday to support incumbent Mayor Will Joyce and approve two tax propositions. Turnout was strong compared to past municipal elections with 4,906 votes cast, an even higher turnout than the 2010 recall election for former Mayor Nathan Bates.
Only 2,180 voters turned out last year when Christy Hawkins was elected to the City Council.
Total turnout was 3,076 in 2018 when Joyce was first elected mayor.
The highest turnout in recent history occurred in 2013 when 5,950 voters turned out and two bond issues and a tax proposition were decisively defeated.
Joyce garnered 73.5% of the 4,906 votes cast Tuesday while challenger Marc Trotter, a political newcomer who helped lead a 2020 attempt to recall the entire City Council over COVID-19 restrictions, pulled 1,298 votes or 26.5%.
The questions on the 2013 ballot included increasing the city’s dedicated transportation sales tax. That measure was voted down by 70.5% of voters that year, but a nearly identical proposal was approved Tuesday by 71% of voters.
The transportation sales tax was first passed in 2001 at one-half cent and was then reauthorized at the same rate in 2006 and 2016.
After Tuesday’s vote, the transportation sales tax will be increased to a full cent for 10 years, increasing the estimated annual revenue from $4 million to $8 million.
Voters also approved increasing the hotel tax – renamed as a visitor tax – from 4% to 7%. The tax, which had not been adjusted since its creation in 1985, is collected from people staying in hotels, motels and short-term rentals by their operators and remitted to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, collecting on behalf of the City.
Most of the proceeds will be used by Visit Stillwater, the destination marketing organization that contracts with the City for visitor recruitment, to support those activities and provide grants to attract new events.
The remaining 30% will be set aside to develop amenities and attractions that will serve both visitors and residents. The City of Stillwater will be the recipient of those funds but an oversight committee will be appointed to oversee proposed uses.
City Manager Norman McNickle said he expects that committee to be formed quickly.
Chris Norris, Board Chairman for Visit Stillwater, expressed gratitude to the voters who passed the visitor tax increase. He called it a game changer and said it was gratifying to see continued support for the role Visit Stillwater plays in economic development efforts.
“We are overjoyed with the voter turn out and look forward to enhanced promotions and amenities to support our local business partners,” he said.
McNickle celebrated the passage of both taxes and said he was pleased citizens trusted the City enough to approve them.
“We’re ready to go to work,” McNickle said. “… Clearly the citizens have been letting us know for years to fix the roads, now we have the money to do that.”
Joyce also thanked the voters for placing their trust in him and granting him another term.
“I think it means the people of Stillwater understand what the city council is trying to do and has a level of trust,” he said. “It shows there’s an expectation of continuing to move forward.”
Passing both sales taxes with 70% approval solidifies the idea that the community is ready and willing to invest in its future, he said.
“I think the community understands if we want to improve things, we’ve got to invest in them,” Joyce said.
Trotter was in good spirits Wednesday as he looked back over his campaign. He said it was a good experience that gave him a new perspective on things and opened his eyes to different ways to get involved in the community.
“It was pretty neat learning more about how our city works,” he said.
He likened campaigning to opening up a fire hydrant and said he needs more time to process all the lessons he learned.
Putting himself out there as a candidate was a very different experience for someone who has lived most of their life outside the public eye, he said. He’s interested in considering some of the opportunities he learned about while campaigning.
Trotter, who campaigned on a platform of fiscal conservatism and protecting personal liberty, said he maintains his principles but has a better understanding of the complexity of city government.
“The principles are simple,” he said. “The way the gears work and the mechanisms (of government) are not that simple.”
Finally Trotter said he wanted to thank the citizens of Stillwater for showing up, casting their votes and being involved.
In other Payne County elections:
Cushing voters approved a $69.7 million school bond issue that will build a new elementary school and make improvements to other district facilities. Approval for the proposition carried by about 76 percent of the vote, 587 people voting Yes and 185 voting No. Few votes were cast early (2 yes votes), though typical early voters could have been discouraged by poor road conditions after last week’s winter storm. There were 10 votes by absentee mail.
Cushing’s new elementary school will have 36 classrooms, six special education classrooms, 10 resource rooms, a computer lab, a music room, an art room and a media center. It will have two gymnasiums, a full-service cafeteria with a stage and storm shelter large enough to accommodate all students.
Other projects include a middle school multi-purpose room/storm shelter addition at $3.65 million, a new freshman wing and stadium concession totaling $5.9 million for the high school and a new band wing and fine arts building adjacent to the Dora Hobbs Performing Arts Center at $3.13 million.
Ripley voters approved a $350,000 school bond to fund maintenance and repairs for facilities across the district, including flooring and other renovations. It was approved with 88 Yes votes to 11 No votes. There was no absentee or early voting tallied in the Ripley election.
Election results are not official until certified Friday by the Payne County Election Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.