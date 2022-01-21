The Stillwater mayoral election will be Feb. 8. There are only two candidates: incumbent Mayor Will Joyce and challenger Marc Trotter. The Stillwater League of Women Voters have asked each candidate to submit answers to four questions ahead of the LWV’s candidate forum, which will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Stillwater Municipal Building.
The Stillwater League of Women Voters' phone number to call or text questions on the evening of the Forum is: 405-762-6613. Joanne Murer will serve as moderator. Deanna Homer will monitor the phone. Jan Largent and Karen Melcher will pick up questions from the audience or phone or text questions and screen them before the moderator will ask the candidates' the questions. Susan Rackley and Anne Couger will be monitor the time for questions and responses.
1. What experience or education do you think qualifies you to be the Mayor of Stillwater?
TROTTER: I have spent a significant portion of my life serving others. Whether it be in employment, self-employment, volunteer work, Church, and many other extracurricular activities, service has always been a recurring part of my life.
As a result of my life in service, I have come to develop good and long-lasting business relationships with a variety of different clients in my career. This is not solely due to my focus on good service but is largely due to my desire to be excellent. No matter what it is, I always commit to being excellent in all that I do.
JOYCE: I have served on the City Council for six years, the last four of those as Mayor. In my day job, I serve as the attorney for a global technology consulting firm (InterWorks), which is based here in Stillwater with offices from Singapore to Germany. In these roles, I handle complex, multi-dimensional issues that require critical thinking, creativity, and strong relationship skills. I am a graduate of SHS, Oklahoma State (English), and the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. Above all that, I love Stillwater, and I am passionate about the future of our community.
2. Describe your vision for the city of Stillwater over the next five years.
JOYCE: I am focused on continuing efforts to improve economic opportunity, infrastructure, and community engagement. In my time as Mayor, despite the global pandemic, Stillwater has attracted new residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. We have invested more in transportation infrastructure than ever before. We have secured a beautiful future for Block 34. We have seen the two largest years of economic activity in our city ever in 2020 and 2021. My vision builds on this momentum. In the next five years, we will revitalize water treatment infrastructure, repair more streets, build more sidewalks, and welcome new amenities.
TROTTER: I see a future where our citizens make their dreams come true.
Whatever it may be, I want to ensure that the city removes as many barriers as possible to make the pathway to each citizen’s dream smooth. In this way, our citizens will begin to become more innovative in their ideas and take steps to make them a reality. This will, of course, draw more business, opportunity, and citizens. Success breeds success; therefore, I see a future where we allow success to thrive.
3. What would you do to address climate change as it affects the city of Stillwater?
TROTTER: I sincerely believe that climate change is an amalgamation of truth cleverly mixed with falsehoods. I do not intend to direct any of Stillwater’s resources to address this.
That said, I sincerely believe that we are tasked with being good stewards of what God has given us. Protecting our land against harmful practices is incredibly important. The reality is that I like having clean air to breathe and clean water to drink; but it will not stay clean unless we keep it clean. In this, I want to be a good steward of our land, water, air, and our city.
JOYCE: Climate change is a global problem that requires cooperative efforts at the local, state, and national level. It’s most important that we engage with our partners at these levels, including our public power network, to join in and bolster existing efforts. We are currently working with GRDA on increasing the mix of renewable energy in our portfolio. We have also appointed a local renewable energy task force to study and recommend specific actions that Stillwater can take to reduce our environmental impact and ensure a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren.
4. What steps will you take to improve Stillwater's streets and infrastructure?
JOYCE: Transportation infrastructure has been a major focus of mine as Mayor, and we’ve made real progress. We currently have a ½ cent sales tax devoted to maintenance, but this provides only enough funding to keep our roads from getting worse. Making actual improvement requires more investment. We have done a comprehensive evaluation of the City’s reserve funds and pulled available money into the transportation budget where possible. This has helped tremendously with one-time funding, but the new ½ cent sales tax on the ballot will generate the long-term investment needed to tackle the backlog of $75 million in pending projects.
TROTTER: I intend to look for ways to cut spending; and in this way, we will have more funding.
The tendency of any large organization is for the various departments to max out their respective budgets so they continue to get approval for more spending. I will seek to lead city management to direct the various departments to find ways to cut costs. In this way, we will create more margin for our roads, sidewalks, and infrastructure.
I believe this is a thoughtful approach to raise revenue in a considerate way.
– Stillwater League of Women Voters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.