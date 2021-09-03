With a holiday weekend approaching and Oklahoma State University holding its first home game of the football season, administrators at Stillwater Medical knew they could expect increased patient numbers.
Either event would normally bring more people to the emergency room, but combining them with a hospital that’s already stretched to the breaking point as COVID-19 spreads through the area and across the state, was a recipe for disaster.
So SMC administrators asked the Payne County Health Department and the City of Stillwater for help.
On Monday, Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce declared a state of emergency for the City of Stillwater that enabled the state health department to deploy the Medical Reserve Corps for extra staffing. Stillwater Emergency Management Director Rob Hill also helped coordinate resources.
Joyce said he’s disappointed to see things at the stage where additional resources have to be brought in to help SMC handle the situation but he appreciates OSDH, Stillwater Fire, SEMA and everyone who came out to help.
“The City of Stillwater regularly hosts events and activities which have the potential to attract an influx of 40,000 visitors with the first event on Saturday, Sept. 4,” a statement released by the City of Stillwater on Thursday said. “The hospital already serves patients in a six-county area and capacity is full with Intensive Care Unit and medical beds. Currently, additional patients are holding in the emergency department until staffed beds are available.”
OSDH brought in two medical tents, which were assembled in the parking lot near the Emergency Room entrance Friday morning with help from the Stillwater Fire Department.
Fire Chief Terry Essary said he’s still having trouble wrapping his head around the idea that it’s come to this.
“I was up at 3 a.m. trying to process it,” he said.
Kelli Rader, a regional director with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said the Payne County Health Department and OSDH have been working with Stillwater Medical Center and the City of Stillwater regarding hospital capacity. Staffing levels are a major concern.
That’s why volunteers from the Medical Reserve Corps are being brought to Stillwater, she said.
“They asked for assistance for staffing, as well as for space for the emergency department, so what we did is a statewide activation request for specific staffing for this type of venture … and we’ve had an excellent response from volunteers who have experience with this type of medical care.”
The volunteers include physicians, R.N.s, L.P.N.s, medical techs and respiratory therapists.
“We asked for a wide variety and we’re very happy with the response that we’ve received,” she said.
Things haven’t been easy for medical providers throughout the pandemic. SMC President and CEO Denise Webber said conditions since the Delta variant began driving a majority of COVID-19 infections in the state are worse than anything they saw in the early days of the pandemic.
Adding extra capacity was necessary to keep the hospital functional, SMC’s Infection Control Coordinator Necia Kimber said. They will mainly be used to provide some relief to the ER and move patients through more quickly.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Kimber said. “We’re just making sure that if the need arises, if we have to have more support, that it’s here and it’s available … We’re anticipating a huge need, of course, with game day and the goings on that happen with OSU sports and events around Stillwater on a Saturday. So we’re just trying to make sure that we are looking forward and know that we are doing our best to provide the safest care we can.”
The tents will be staffed and available for use Saturday and will stay up to be used as needed, especially if there is some type of incident that sends multiple people to the hospital. The tents would enable SMC to handle a mass casualty incident like a bus wreck, for example, she said.
An average of six patients, many in need of Intensive Care beds, have been on hold in the ER in the past week. SMC has increased its normal seven-bed ICU capacity to 15 beds, but that still hasn’t been enough to meet demand.
The hospital was forced to divert patients this week, not by refusing ambulances but by holding patients with the intention of finding space at other facilities, SMC Director of Public Relations Shyla Eggers said.
But finding that facility is not an easy thing to do. Kimber said SMC has to call 30-40 hospitals to try to get one patient transferred out, and patients are having to be transferred out of state because no ICU beds are available for critical care patients. Patients have been sent as far away as Albuquerque, but that’s not the most extreme example.
“We have talked to Maine,” Kimber said. “I know the regional medical board talked to Michigan and Montana yesterday to try to get patients from Oklahoma the care they need. We are doing our best to provide all the care we can here but there is just a point where we can’t sustain anymore. We want to be able to provide the care that everybody expects and deserves and we can’t do that if we’re overrun. We’re trying to get them to places that are not as overrun and can provide the same level of care.”
