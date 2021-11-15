Stillwater Medical announced Michal Shaw as the new Executive Director of the Stillwater Medical Foundation.
Michal Shaw joined the Foundation in October and previously spent over 17 years in higher education fundraising at the Oklahoma State University Foundation. During that time, she was instrumental in developing stewardship and donor engagement programs.
Shaw began her career in philanthropy in 2002 at National Geographic’s Education Foundation in Washington, D.C. Michal is a Past-President for the Association of Donor Relations Professionals and is a current member of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy. Michal holds a B.S. and M.S. in Geography from Oklahoma State University.
Stillwater Medical CEO, Denise Webber said, “Michal brings many talents to our team, and we are thrilled she has joined us as we continue to take Stillwater Medical to new heights.”
In her role as Executive Director, Shaw will provide direct oversight and vision for the Stillwater Medical Foundation.
Shaw is originally from Blackwell and she and her husband, Wade, live in Stillwater with their three children – Henry, age 13, Sam, age 11, and Charlotte, age 6.
