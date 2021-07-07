Stillwater Medical Center issued a statement Wednesday saying the health care system continues to make progress recovering from the major computer system outage June 13. The issues were caused by an outside malware attack, SMC confirmed in the statement.
Both computer and telephone systems at the hospital and its clinics went offline during the attack. Patients reported having their appointments canceled because their records and charts were not accessible following a system-wide computer failure.
Some patients trying to check in with their providers reported having difficulty reaching them by phone.
Scanner traffic June 13 indicated patients were being diverted from the hospital.
SMC Director of Public Relations Shyla Eggers told the News Press those diversions might have been related to the computer problems, but said by the next day, patients were no longer being diverted from SMC.
SMC was working to bring systems back online as quickly as possible, and would be looking for ways to enhance existing security measures, Eggers said. The hospital remained operational and continued to provide patient care.
It pledged to make patients the top priority.
SMC had some words of reassurance for people with concerns following the attack.
“While the investigation is still ongoing, there is no evidence of any patient or employee information being compromised. Today, the majority of all patient care software has been reinstated and is working at full capacity. We are extremely thankful for your patience and support thus far and ask for your continued patience as we work to bring more and more of our technology back online.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.