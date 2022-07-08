Stillwater Medical Center continues to add services and capacity at its main campus on Sixth Avenue and across the Stillwater Medical system.
Its new clinic in Cushing was completed in the spring and work is taking place on an expansion that will add operating space to Surgery Center West, 5200 W. Sixth Ave.
Orthopedic physical therapy has been moved from Ortho Oklahoma, 511 Windsor Dr., to a building at 406 C Star Blvd. that formerly housed the FFO Home furniture store.
That move allows for more treatment space in the orthopedic clinic. Remodeling of the orthopedic clinic is expected to be complete in October, Stillwater Medical Regional President/System Vice-president Steven Taylor told the hospital Facilities Committee on June 14.
At the same meeting, he reported renovations to the Digital Radiology room, which began in March, were nearing completion. Equipment should be installed in mid-July with staff training the following week and the facility going live on Aug. 1.
Overnight on June 30, workers poured 868,000 pounds of concrete for a vault at Stillwater Cancer Center to house a new piece of cancer-fighting equipment, Stillwater Medical Foundation Marketing and Communications Director Rachel Ebert Leslie said in an announcement about the construction project.
The MR-Linac combines high-strength magnetic resonance imaging to provide high-quality, real-time images of a tumor with a linear accelerator that delivers high-precision radiation treatments to the tumor, according to MD Anderson Cancer Center. The combination allows medical personnel to track radiation response without subjecting the patient to more radiation for imaging.
It reduces the amount of healthy tissue lost and improves patient recovery time while decreasing the number of treatments needed, Leslie said. The walls of the vault are four feet thick to contain radiation and limit exposure.
The $7.2 million project also required upgraded electrical service, Taylor told the Facilities Committee in April.
Work is ongoing on expanded surgical areas and a Women’s Health unit on the south side of the hospital. In April, the Facilities Committee learned work on the Women’s Health unit had slowed after Oklahoma Children’s Hospital approached SMC with a proposal to establish partnership for a continuous care unit for infants to prevent patients coming out of intensive care from having to be sent out of state. The space had to be redesigned to accommodate 12 CCU beds in addition to the Level 1 nursery previously planned.
The SMC Board of Trustees has approved an Intensive Care addition and renovation that will add 14 rooms to the six rooms available after the hospital’s existing ICU is renovated. CEO Denis Webber told the trustees most facilities SMC’s size have more than 20 ICU beds.
That project will have a guaranteed maximum price of $13.37 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.