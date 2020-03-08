2019 fellows

Shown here are the 2019 fellows, Sarah Teeman, Paeton Watkins, and Maggie Walter.

 

The Stillwater Medical Foundation is seeking applicants for the 2020 Summer Fellowship program. 

The program provides a behind-the-scenes look at a variety of healthcare careers. Students will observe surgeries, births, and shadow a wide variety of healthcare specialists. 

They will also visit both colleges of medicine and visit with students about the journey to become a physician. 

Applications are due on April 6 and can be accessed at smc-foundation.org/fellowships. Students from any high school within the Stillwater Medical primary service area are eligible to apply.

