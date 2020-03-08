The Stillwater Medical Foundation is seeking applicants for the 2020 Summer Fellowship program.
The program provides a behind-the-scenes look at a variety of healthcare careers. Students will observe surgeries, births, and shadow a wide variety of healthcare specialists.
They will also visit both colleges of medicine and visit with students about the journey to become a physician.
Applications are due on April 6 and can be accessed at smc-foundation.org/fellowships. Students from any high school within the Stillwater Medical primary service area are eligible to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.