Many tears were shed as Angela Kinser shared the story of her 80-year-old father who died from COVID-19 and his experience at Stillwater Medical. Troy Hall lived in Yale, and Kinser said she was happy he made it to his 80th birthday. He would have turned 81 on the Fourth of July.
“My dad, Troy Hall, died of COVID on Oct. 16 at Stillwater Medical Center. He was in the ICU for 18 days,” she said.
During Stillwater Medical's COVID-19 community memorial last week, Kinser shared fond memories of many nurses that cared for her father, but spoke specifically of a nurse who touched her heart.
“I wanted to know which one is his window, so they tried to describe it to me. When she (Macy) found out I wanted to know, she went and put heart sticky notes on his window, so I could go sit outside in my car and pray for him,” she said.
Kinser said Hall was able to go into regular ICU around 10 days later, and she could finally go and spend eight to 10 hours sitting by his bed.
“Then my mom and sister would rotate. The nurses were so incredible, they always took care of us, they always took care of him,” she said. “He always had the best care and I couldn’t thank you guys enough, you were there with us the whole entire time.”
Stillwater Medical created the event so family and friends could memorialize those who died and survived COVID-19. In Payne County, 76 people have deaths attributed to COVID-19. In Stillwater, 40 have died.
Kinser wasn’t the only person who thanked SMC nurses. Several people in the community delivered heartfelt experiences with nurses, and some nurses spoke on the trauma of not knowing how to help.
Infection Prevention Specialist Necia Kimber, a registered nurse at SMC, was the first to open up about her grief.
“When we first started this 15 months ago, I felt the brunt of it on our shoulders, and felt like I was a failure to those we were taking care of … I can tell you without our team we would not have been the success that we were,” Kimber said. “We did so much and we saved so many people. And those that died, they died knowing that we loved them, and that we cared for them and that we were there for them when their loved ones could not be.”
Kimber contracted the virus, and spoke about the love she received from her fellow co-workers. As a nurse, she knew why family couldn’t be in the room with her, still when her husband left she said it was the hardest part. She sympathized with the pain families and COVID patients felt while being hospitalized.
“The hardest thing I had to do was watch my husband leave the room and know that he couldn’t come back,” she said. “Being non-healthcare workers like some of our patients were, that had to be devastating because they didn’t know what was going on, they didn’t know what was going to happen.”
With each person who went to speak, more and more people began to open up about how COVID affected them and their life.
Dee Grimmett, another RN, spoke about how she got sick with COVID, and how she was fine. Her husband, on the other hand, became very ill and required hospitalization.
“I am not a public speaker, but I just could not sit still. When COVID hit my household, I was working full-time in the ICU, taking care of the patients. I got it and then my husband got it,” Grimmett said. “I was fine, but unfortunately, he was in ICU for three weeks. If it hadn’t been for my coworkers, my director, I don’t know that I could have made it during this time.”
Liz Michael, the Stillwater Medical chief nursing officer, said the purpose of the memorial was to not forget, but to remember and move forward.
“One of our nurses made a statement that it just feels like life goes on and we haven’t done anything to actually give us closure or to acknowledge everything that we’ve been through,” Michael said.
Local pastor Leah Hrachovec and many others talked about the impact COVID has had on everyone in the community. From those who were sick, to those who had to learn how to adapt, everyone was affected in some way.
“Part of why we are together tonight is that we have had so few chances to really be together over these days,” Hrachovec said. “And so this memorial service is for remembering members of our community that you cared for and who died. And also those lives that have been greatly changed during this pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.