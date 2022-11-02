At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy, effective now, will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19 transmission and illness is affecting the healthcare system.
“This policy considers the actual effect local cases and transmission rates are having on the functionality of services at Stillwater Medical Center facilities, clinics and support areas,” said Necia Kimber, RN, CIC, MHA, System Director of Quality, Risk and Infection Control.
The policy will be based on two objective measures that will more accurately reflect the true risk locally; 1) the number of patients admitted for COVID-19 systemwide, and 2) the percentage of healthcare workers restricted from work due to COVID-19 infections. Each day, based on those measures, the hospital system will be categorized as either high risk or not.
When Stillwater Medical is at high-risk, all healthcare workers, patients, and visitors will be required to wear well-fitting masks in all areas of the hospitals and clinics. When SMC is below the high-risk threshold, masks will only be required for those individuals who are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, are currently having symptoms of COVID-19, have had an exposure, or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days.
Healthcare workers will continue to assess each patient interaction on a case-by-case basis and provide the safest care for our patients. Regardless of the daily risk status, a patient can request that healthcare workers of SMC wear a mask while providing care to them.
“We understand that there have been so many changes over the last almost three years and we appreciate the support of the staff and the community as we learn and update policies to keep you, your family and our patients safe,” Kimber said.
