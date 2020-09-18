Stillwater Mediflight gives back to the community for Hunger Awareness Month.
Mediflight donated food to the Omnibus Cabinet outside Everyman.
Bryson Baker, owner of Everyman set up the cabinet outside his store to help those in need of food.
“I think this offers a level of anonymity, because you know people don't have to be seen you know, seeking help which I hope we work to break that down but they're just people that find themselves in situations that they can come here and not be seen,” Baker said.
Mediflight flight of Stillwater Outreach Coordinator Blake Vow said, “so we were trying to find something that was a little bit more original, and we decided the Omnibus Box was going to be the way to go.”
Baker said the cabinet was nearly empty Wednesday morning. When he checked it in the afternoon, it was half full.
Mediflight donated several boxes of food and bags of potatoes.
Baker talked to the Mediflight employees that delivered the donations. He thanked them for their donations.
As they conversed they asked Baker several questions about the Omnibus Cabinet.
They even praised Baker.
“it's a phenomenal idea it's very simple little things like that you don't even think of,” a Mediflight employee said.
Baker said there are several businesses around Stillwater that have the Omnibus Cabinets in front of their store.
“There's one at Stilly Arts down on 12th Street. And then there's one outside of the Stillwater therapy specialists over by the old Walmart,” Baker said.
Still, Baker is looking to place a couple more cabinets.
“So we're looking for businesses in Stillwater surrounding communities, Perkins, Glencoe, Rippley, Perry, places like that where we can get one as well,” Baker said.
Vow people come into unforeseen circumstances out of their control, and sometimes need help.
“To have the ability to take what you need, but also to be able to donate, whenever you can. You know, people, a lot of times, find themselves in situations that are not of their own doing, and they just they need a little bit of help,” Vow said.
Baker said these cabinets are placed in areas that are accessible to the community 24/7.
“We look for places that are outside and accessible 24/7 and have some type of coverage from the weather,” Baker said.
To look up an Omnibus Cabinet Baker said to go to everyman.com and click the Omnibus link.
“There are several boxes located around town, Bryce would be the expert on that,” Vow said. ”But to know that it's open to the public at any time, any person can come by and you know take whatever you need when you need it. There's no restrictions on anything. There's no verification, or anything, just give what you can take what you need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.