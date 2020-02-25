Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Becoming windy. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

