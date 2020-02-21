Kids looking to find out what they want to be when they grow up were presented with a variety of options Friday.
From artist to lawyer, construction worker to firefighter, students at Stillwater Middle School got a chance to learn from people in the workforce at Career Day. The kids were abuzz with excitement, getting to see the possibilities out there.
In one classroom, Stillwater attorney Allison Wilson taught kids not only what laws are, but why is it important to have lawyers to interpret them.
“There are thousands of laws. Laws about what can be in your toothpaste, laws about what can be in your water, laws about what your teachers have to teach you, ones about whether you can pray in school, about what you can read,” Wilson told the students. “There are so many laws that you don’t even know exist that you are following because people older than you know how to follow those laws and if they break those laws, they are in big trouble. What lawyers do is help people know what the laws are and help people implement the law. Or if someone breaks the law, they help people get out of it or they prosecute them.”
Wilson told the students about how of the 44 U.S. presidents, 26 of them have been lawyers. She said to be an attorney, though, kids need to work hard and be ready for a long time in school. Being a lawyer takes four years of college and three years of law school, with Oklahoma having law schools at the University of Tulsa, University of Oklahoma and University of Central Oklahoma.
She also told them about how lawyers can specialize in fields.
“All I do is divorce law, so if you have a question about divorce, custody, adoption, paternity or child support, those are the laws I know,” Wilson told the kids. “There are lawyers who know about all kinds of things. You go to the type of lawyer you need information about. It is really important that we recognize laws govern everything that we do and we need to encourage good laws in our society because there are really bad laws out there and they impact you.”
In the classroom next to where Wilson was giving the ins and outs of what an LSAT is, there were groups of students on a deadline to get construction projects done. Nabholz Construction had split the kids up and gave them projects to build with legos and about 15 minutes to get it all done, so there was plenty of hubbub in there.
Nabholz threw obstacles in the kids’ way, like weather delays and shipping problems to show that not everything is easy in the real world.
“One of our values is fun and we brought fun and construction to Stillwater Middle School,” said Sheila Pierson, director of talent development for Nabholz.
Across the hall from the big construction project, Stillwater artist Jennifer Johnson was showing kids how to be creative and that there can be careers from drawing or doodling, such as animators or book illustrators.
“It is fun. It is unexpected. I am enjoying sharing my experience. I didn’t have a career until about five years ago,” Johnson said. “I worked a lot of odd jobs so it is kind of fun to be at a career day.”
Someone who had known from an early age she had to find something or otherwise be a farmer for the rest of her life was Sherry Crockett, a nurse who spoke to another group of children.
Crockett works at Karman Legacy Hospice and since she was a little girl, she worked hard at her grades to get out of her situation, she said.
“One of the obstacles I had to overcome was that I grew up incredibly poor,” Crockett told the kids. “How many of you ever had to walk a mile to a spring to get water so you have water to drink? I have. It didn’t matter what time of year. That is the level of poverty that I came from. It is not insurmountable. Education is your key. I decided on a career in medicine.”
Crockett said since she was growing up in the 1970s and 1980s in rural Oklahoma, she didn’t know that she could have been an engineer or economist growing up because women were groomed more for other career fields so she told the kids they didn’t have to limit themselves on what gender they are.
“I had a very strong mind for science and mathematics, so medicine and nursing is what counselors told me I should look at as a career,” Crockett told the class. “Today, I could have been an engineer or economist. I didn’t even realize that those opportunities exist.”
Crockett told kids to never give up on their dreams and even if their career plan changes, it doesn’t mean it is over. She wanted to be a doctor, but after getting married and having kids, she is just fine with being a nurse.
Next to where Crockett was teaching kids how to help people in the hospital or hospice care, a group of firefighters were instructing them how to save people from dangerous situations.
Emily Sappington, one of two female firefighters in Stillwater’s department, is a paramedic and she told the kids about how college isn’t the be all, end all to achieve their dreams and also the different levels of EMTs there are and how to become one.
A licensed paramedic herself, Sappington said there is never a dull day in her career.
“What makes this job really great is you never know,” Sappington told them. “We never know what we are going to get. It is something different every day.”
