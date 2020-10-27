Insurance quote company Insurify has named Stillwater the top STEM city in Oklahoma.
“This spring, the pandemic brought the importance of innovation in STEM to the forefront of the national conversation,” a news release from Insurify states. “From social distancing and safe reopening measures to personal protective equipment and mathematical models projecting case counts over time, it’s clear that developments in science, technology, engineering, and math are foundational to public health and safety.”
STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“In a year such as this one when advancements in science, technology, and medicine are paramount to our health and security, we are honored to show our support for these exemplary communities,” Insurify CEO Snejina Zacharia said in a news release. “This award goes to one city in every state whose residents and institutions are at the forefront of innovation and education in STEM.”
According to the release, the winner were selected based on a track record of STEM support through education and employment.
“Insurify analyzed communities in each state for the strength of STEM within their schools and workforces, as well as to the rate of diversity in STEM professionals,” according to the release.
According to the release, the company used a proprietary algorithm that incorporated date from Niche on colleges and graduate school STEM programs, as well as SmartAsset data on the best cities for women in technology.
“From this data, Insurify’s data scientists calculated a composite score for each city. The city with the highest score in each state was selected,” according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.