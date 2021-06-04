Five high school seniors from Stillwater have been awarded college-sponsored Merit Scholarships, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this week.

They will receive $500-$2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

The students are part of a group of 3,100 students selected to receive National Merit scholarships financed by colleges and universities. More college-sponsored scholarships will be announced in July, bringing the total to about 4,000 students.

About 7,500 high school seniors selected this year will receive a total of nearly $30 million in National Merit Scholarships.

They’re a select group, having been qualified from 17,000 semi-finalists, out of the 1.5 million high school juniors who entered the program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT exam.

Emily M. Croft

Stillwater High School

Probable field: Chemistry

National Merit David A. Burr Scholarship, University of Oklahoma

Helena J. Moranz

Stillwater High School

Probable field: Civil Engineering

National Merit University of Florida Scholarship, University of Florida

Jay S. Nabar

Oklahoma Connection Academy

Probable field: Physics

National Merit University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship, University of Texas at Dallas

Wallis O. Shepard

Stillwater High School

Probable field: Statistics

National Merit Grinnell College Scholarship, Grinnell College

Sarah R. Whitfield

Stillwater High School

Probable field: Electrical Engineering

National Merit University of Central Florida Scholarship, University of Central Florida

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you