Five high school seniors from Stillwater have been awarded college-sponsored Merit Scholarships, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this week.
They will receive $500-$2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.
The students are part of a group of 3,100 students selected to receive National Merit scholarships financed by colleges and universities. More college-sponsored scholarships will be announced in July, bringing the total to about 4,000 students.
About 7,500 high school seniors selected this year will receive a total of nearly $30 million in National Merit Scholarships.
They’re a select group, having been qualified from 17,000 semi-finalists, out of the 1.5 million high school juniors who entered the program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT exam.
Emily M. Croft
Stillwater High School
Probable field: Chemistry
National Merit David A. Burr Scholarship, University of Oklahoma
Helena J. Moranz
Stillwater High School
Probable field: Civil Engineering
National Merit University of Florida Scholarship, University of Florida
Jay S. Nabar
Oklahoma Connection Academy
Probable field: Physics
National Merit University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship, University of Texas at Dallas
Wallis O. Shepard
Stillwater High School
Probable field: Statistics
National Merit Grinnell College Scholarship, Grinnell College
Sarah R. Whitfield
Stillwater High School
Probable field: Electrical Engineering
National Merit University of Central Florida Scholarship, University of Central Florida
