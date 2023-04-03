Stillwater native Mary Fitzgerald Joslin has a lot going for her nowadays, but no matter where she goes or what she does, Stillwater is “always going to be my hometown and always going to be part of my heart.”
A few decades after leaving Stillwater, Joslin, also known by her pen name of Joslin Fitzgerald, is now a published author of 15 novels and 18 children’s books, and she may be on her way to Hollywood.
“My books attracted the attention of an audio book company that turned some of my books into five animated movies over the course of two years,” Joslin said. “These caught the attention of a screen writer in Hollywood, so I am now in the beginning stages of potentially creating a cartoon series based on my books.”
Following a short stint as a professional couture model for Neiman Marcus in her early 20s, she lived overseas in Saudi Arabia for seven years with her husband and children, and she traveled the world not once but twice.
“That’s what facilitated my writing,” said Joslin, who now lives in Valparaiso, Indiana. “About 25 years ago, I wanted to document things that were happening in my life, particularly the travel, so I started writing. I realized I was more interested in writing than what I had originally thought.”
Joslin said she never knew that she wanted to be a storyteller. She just began documenting things happening in her life, and it grew from there.
“I literally just started writing and never stopped,” she said. “I wrote every day for 10 years, and when I stopped writing, I had reached a word count of 1 million words.”
Early in her writing career, Joslin was picked up by WinePress Publishing after attending a writing conference. After publishing one book with them, the company went out of business.
“Something people don’t understand is that when a publishing company goes out of business, they take all their books out of distribution. You can’t get your book back, so it’s like your books were never even written,” she said.
A few weeks later, she was picked up by Tate Publishing, and three novels and seven children’s books later, they also went out of business.
“I had to start totally over. Bringing one book back to life is one thing, but bringing seven books back to life is nearly impossible,” she said. “I was completely devastated. But four people who lost their jobs at Tate formed their own company and asked me to work with them to start over.”
Now, Joslin owns the rights to all her books and owns and operates her own publishing company, Circles Legacy Publishing, LLC., from which she has published her own books for the last 15 years.
“I am about to offer my publishing services to other authors, but I will not be a traditional publisher,” she said. “I don’t want to have people under contract because I don’t ever want them to have to pull their books off the shelf. I will give all the traditional services that a publisher does, but instead of publishing their work for them, I will teach them how to do it so they can own all the rights to everything. Over the years, I have owned the rights to my books, and because of that, I am now able to turn them into movies.”
Joslin is also writing an inspirational journal called Daily Celebration that will have a daily inspirational thought tied to a Bible verse, and she is starting a company called Arising Writers that will provide a unique form of marketing and will be tied to her publishing company.
“We are starting a blog that is a free platform to writers, artists, music artists and more for promoting and selling what their creations,” she said. “It’s creators helping creators. This is a way I can market what I’m doing, but we can also market what they are doing.”
Joslin said he children’s books are always written on the premise of truth, consequences and the moral of the story, and they all have surprises woven into them. They often entail fantasy characters like fairies and have very bright, colorful illustrations.
“I dearly love children, and to me, making the world a better place for a child is one of the best things we can do,” she said. “That’s what I really love doing. In today’s world when children are being surrounded by so many scary and depressing things, they are losing that childlike innocence. I am hoping my books can bring that childlike spark back to them, and I hope that when parents read them, they can take a break from adulting for a while and live in a little bit of fantasy.”
For more information on Joslin’s books and other works, visit her website at https://joslinfun.com.
