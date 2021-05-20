Two Stillwater High School graduates from the class of 1964 have co-written an award-winning short film that draws attention to suicide within the autism community.
Sandra Dutreau Perky Williams, known in the Stillwater community as Shiitake Mama, and Dan Burns co-wrote the short film “Hide Your Love Away.”
Williams said the short film “Hide Your Love Away” is based on the experiences Burns had when he worked with young adults and teens on the autism spectrum.
Burns' third child was diagnosed with autism, which sparked him to organize a Dallas chapter of Families for Early Autism Treatment, "a support group for parents, and pioneered educational and medical interventions,” according to the film's press release.
The main character Zero, a bullied autistic teen, tells his group home guardian Josh that he wants to commit suicide after overhearing a phone call between his father and Josh.
“In 14 exciting minutes, our audiences more fully understand the breadth and depth of autism, the suffering and heroism it can create,” Burns said.
The press release said festivals provide opportunities for filmakers worldwide to share their work, get feedback, find an audience and earn critical prestige.
“Festivals in Athens, Barcelona, Cannes, Houston, LA, London, New York, Paris, Singapore and more have honored this film from 'Finalist' to 'Best Film.' And the festival season is far from over,” the release reads.
Burns and Williams received best screenplay awards and “Hide Your Love Away” received acclaim including Best Film and Best Dramatic Short. Several of the other people involved in the film were also given recognition.
According to the release, Linda Leonard has won multiple Best Director awards; William Jenkins, the actor who played Josh was named best actor by the judges. Hunter Douglas, who plays Zero and Jenkins also took Best Acting Duo.
Brian Levin has been honored for film editing and David Pinkston for sound design.
Williams said she and Burns have been collaborating since 2007 and have created other work together. Burns has been producing, writing and directing for over 50 years. He has directed documentaries, educational, dramatic and promotional films.
Williams has also written poems, essays and educational materials and films that have received national and international recognition. She is a theater professional for over 40 years and a theater artist in Residence with the Oklahoma Arts Council. Within the realm of theater Williams has directed, taught and developed scripts for university and community theaters.
