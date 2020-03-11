Westhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation in Stillwater is taking precautionary measures to limit its residents to potential exposure to the novel coronavirus, according to administrator Donald Lewis.
Lewis wrote Tuesday to the News Press that it will be restricting who can enter the premises to essential personnel.
“The Current COVID-19 outbreak means that it is critical that we take every precaution to protect our residents,” Lewis wrote. “Westhaven Nursing and Rehab has placed restriction on entering the building to essential employees only. We are discouraging outside visitors and activities in order to protect the well-being of the residents.
“Currently, we do not have a case of the COVID-19 in our building and are taking every precaution. We are equipped to take care of our residents and have the necessary supplies to screen, assist, and prevent the spread of the virus. If you have any questions, please contact the facility at 405-743-1140.”
Though Oklahoma is still considered a low-risk area, the most at-risk population are the elderly and immunocompromised. There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19, and the only treatment is management of the symptoms.
The World Health Organization on Tuesday said the outbreak of COVID-19 could now be characterized as pandemic.
“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said Tuesday in a press release. “We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus.”
So far, Oklahoma has had one positive case, and one preemptive positive case, both in Tulsa County. There were 15 negative tests concluded and 11 tests still pending.
