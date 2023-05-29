On Monday morning, just as the rain passed, people of all ages attended Stillwater's annual Memorial Day observance to honor those who died in combat.
Among those who celebrated was Frankie Leo Dollins, who said he joined the military when he was 15. Dollins laughed as he gave the reason for signing up.
"They said I could get $15 a month if I joined. I said, hell, that's enough for me to get the last biscuit," Dollins said.
Dollins said he grew up poor, and on one occasion, he had asked if he could have the last biscuit. But he was told no since the dogs also needed something to eat.
Dollins was 17 when he went into combat in Korea. He spoke about the below-freezing weather that bit at his feet when he didn't have the proper footwear.
"We moved up to the mainline of resistance on Christmas Day, and it was 20 below zero. I was in a sleeping bag in the snow," he said.
Like many others, Dollins attends the Fairlawn Memorial Day celebration each year. He's been in Stillwater since 1960.
More than 1,500 men and women who gave their lives fighting for America's freedom are buried at the Fairlawn Cemetery.
Among those buried at the cemetery are Rilla Jean and Richard Neal. Their daughter, LeeAnn Barton, was placing flowers on their grave, remembering the fond memories of being an "Army brat."
Barton said she remembers going worldwide, including Germany, but Stillwater was home.
"She was from Stillwater, so this was always kind of a landing spot," Barton said, referencing Jean.
Barton said being in the military was generational on Jean's side.
After the celebration, refreshments were served, and people walked the graves decorated with flags to honor all the veterans.
