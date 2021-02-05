Lt. David Duncan has been in law enforcement for over 30 years, but has been active in Boy Scouts even longer.
“I just grew up in scouts. My brother was in scouts and my dad was of course, and it’s just one of those things. I wasn’t into athletics or band and there was Scouts, so I got active in that and earned my Eagle Scout at age 16,” he said.
Duncan currently holds the position of District Advancement Chair of the Cimarron Council Pawnee Bill District.
"Whenever a scout is ready to earn the award of Eagle, part of that is they have to do a community service project and there’s an approval process that they have to go through and I’m the final person that approves the project as to whether it meets the requirements of the service project,” he said.
Walking into Duncan’s office at the Stillwater Police Department, there are several scouting memorabilia on display.
Some of his treasured items were passed down through four generations of his family, while others were given to him.
“Yes and that’s what, you can see from my office what’s most important to me and of everything in my office, this is what I treasure the most. And this is my grandfather’s Eagle Scout patch, this is my dad’s Eagle Scout patch, This is my Eagle Scout patch and this is my son’s Eagle Scout patch,” he said, gesturing to a display on the wall.
Duncan didn’t always want to be a police officer, in fact he never thought about having this career in the first place.
“It’s one of those that after I graduated from college I worked in the oil field for two years, in the mid 80s and I got laid off. My wife was pregnant and I needed a job, I wasn’t one of those kids who grew up saying, ‘Hey I want to be a police officer’ the job kinda found me, I didn't find the job,” Duncan said.
Yet, he has enjoyed over three decades of his work in law enforcement.
Duncan said some of the things he learned throughout his years in Scouting prepared him for the work he does now.
“If, at an early age you learn leadership, it's probably the most important, and you learn values that are taught from other adult mentors,” Duncan said.
Throughout his career Duncan has fond memories of his time as an officer.
Besides riding on police helicopters, which Duncan said was “way cool” his favorite memory caused him to tear up.
“There are a lot of them, but the most recent one was I had a chance to meet, about three years ago I got the chance to help a family that had a critically ill infant that had to go to another town for some hospitalization and I was actually on duty,” he said. “They needed help so I clocked out and helped them. I gave one of the parents a ride to the hospital because they couldn’t ride with the infant to the hospital. Well, last month the family came in and I got to meet the little girl. She is three-years-old and she’s the most cutest darling blonde hair blue eyed sweet thing.”
Duncan said at the reunion there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.
Police work can be unpredictable at times, and Duncan said the good memories outweigh the bad times.
“That’s why I do what I do, it’s just so rewarding. There’s this bumper sticker there saying that we are there to protect and serve and help people, and ultimately those are the nuggets where we help people that get us through the bad times,” he said.
