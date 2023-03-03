Stillwater Oklahoma Magazine was named Magazine of the Year in Division II of the 2022 Best of CNHI journalism awards.
Stillwater Oklahoma Magazine is a product of the Stillwater News Press owned by CNHI, which, based in Montgomery, Alabama, operates print and digital products in numerous communities across 22 states.
“We are extremely grateful for this honor, especially considering the level of competition from great magazines across the company,” Editor Beau Simmons said. “We enjoy putting the magazine together and every chance we get to learn more about our great community.”
Stillwater Oklahoma Magazine was rebranded, redesigned and relaunched during 2022 with a great new look and a commitment to readers with expanded features, an increased number of contributors and dynamic photography.
“Stillwater Magazine is also very aware of just how much coverage of Oklahoma State football culture means to the readership, knowledge that make this product a standout,” the news release reads.
Contest entries included March and August editions of the magazine.
The first issue of Volume 2 of Stillwater Oklahoma Magazine is scheduled to release near the end of the month.
In other portions of the contest, enterprising, investigative journalism, persuasive local editorials, robust sports coverage and exposing corruption in the court system were lauded in the 2022 Best of CNHI journalism awards.
