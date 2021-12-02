Top finishers by category for the 2021 Stillwater Christmas Parade of Lights were announced Thursday night.
Best Corporate/Business Entry:
1st – Simmons Bank
2nd – City of Stillwater Electric Distribution
3rd – Stillwater Elks Lodge
Best Community Groups Entry:
1st – Payne County Livestock 4-H Club
2nd – Stillwater FFA
3rd – Mistletoe Dandies
Best Band:
1st – Perkins-Tryon Midnight Regiment marching band
2nd- Stillwater Pipe Band
Best use of Theme:
Stillwater Elks Lodge
Best use of Lights:
Stillwater FFA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.