Stillwater FFA

Stillwater FFA received 2nd Place honors in the Community Groups category Thursday for its entry in the Stillwater Christmas Parade of Lights. The float also received an award for "Best Use of Lights." Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press

Top finishers by category for the 2021 Stillwater Christmas Parade of Lights were announced Thursday night. 

Best Corporate/Business Entry:

1st – Simmons Bank

2nd – City of Stillwater Electric Distribution

3rd – Stillwater Elks Lodge

 

Best Community Groups Entry:

1st – Payne County Livestock 4-H Club

2nd – Stillwater FFA

3rd – Mistletoe Dandies

 

Best Band:

1st – Perkins-Tryon Midnight Regiment marching band

2nd- Stillwater Pipe Band

 

Best use of Theme:

Stillwater Elks Lodge

 

Best use of Lights:

Stillwater FFA

 

