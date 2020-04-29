Stillwater PD investigating 2 unrelated deaths as suicides

Two residents of Stillwater died Tuesday by what officers are calling suicides.
At 12:20 p.m., officers were dispatched regarding a potential suicide.
The victim was a 32-year-old woman.
Capt. Royce Stephens said this is being investigated solely as a suicide.
At 12:12 p.m., officers received a call about a body found under the bridge on Perkins Road and East Virginia Avenue. Stephens identified the victim as 19-year-old Matthew Bressler.
Rumors swirled Tuesday that a young boy had jumped from a bridge near Virginia Avenue and Perkins Road, but police said that was not the case.
Officers observed a single gunshot wound on Bressler.
“Evidence on the scene indicated a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Stephens said.
This case is still under investigation by the Stillwater Police Department.
SPD received three additional calls regarding threats of suicides, totaling five all together Tuesday.
For those struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
Locals can also contact Grand Lake Mental Health Services to speak with a counselor.
