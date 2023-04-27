The former Oklahoma Wondertorium building was once filled with children playing and enjoying its many exhibits. Today, it’s the current home of Stillwater Pioneer Virtual Academy serving Pre-K through 12th grades.
Although there are fewer children here today, the building was still full of life and learning. Elementary Educator Brianna Wellman is in the middle of teaching her students lessons on Earth Day.
Each student planted seeds in tiny, biodegradable seed pots as Wellman explained the meaning of germination and the important things that plants need.
“We sang a song talking about the five things plants need – soil, water, space, air and sun,” Wellman said. “I've been trying to do little activities because as much as they love coming in and having a blast at the old Wondertorium, I feel like I get more participation when I have some kind of activity.”
Before COVID-19, Stillwater Public Schools offered virtual classes, mostly for high school students. And during COVID-19, all the teachers were teaching virtually from their classrooms using the Edgeunity program.
As the district slowly moved back to in-person classes, the need to provide more virtual options became apparent – especially for families who wanted to stay with online education options.
“The district decided to have a place where we can create a virtual academy to support these students who are still wanting to be online,” SVPA Principal Kristy Self said.
During the first year of virtual classes (2021-2022), the majority of the time was spent making COVID-19-related decisions for students studying virtually.
This year, SPVA is building on that foundation.
“A lot of parents’ concerns for virtual is they want their kids to have some social interaction, so that's why we implemented this (hands-on learning),” Wellman said.
Wellman said a lot of SPVA students who have continued learning virtually after COVID-19 have done so because they have been successful at it.
“Why change something that your children have been successful at, especially our younger students?” Wellman said. “We're really excited to be here in Stillwater and offer an alternative to families that the classroom education just doesn't work for.”
Supporting the community
“We’re very fortunate to be able to use the building,” Self said. “Sixth through 12th grades come to the building and sit in pods to study, get help and take tests. We’re still virtual, but with a chance for kids to still come in and get help.”
SPVA will keep using the building for the next three years, Self said. After the new SHS facilities are completed and ninth-graders are transitioned to the current high school, SPVA will start looking at their available space options.
On Thursdays, SPVA students come in for “specials” – rotating courses such as art, music, physical education and library. Fridays are called “Fun Fridays” and usually include a hands-on activity.
Currently, SPVA is averaging 180 students. That includes students who are only taking one class.
High school students have taken advantage of the chance for a hybrid semester. They have multiple options – two classes in person, two classes with SPVA, a virtual class from Oklahoma State University at the high school or classes at Meridian Technology Center.
“It’s about providing a flexible schedule for our kids and trying to meet their needs where we can,” Self said. “We’re very excited about the virtual program and the future of how we can make sure that kids get educational opportunities at any point in time.”
Many 6A schools in Oklahoma offer virtual classes, Self said.
“We want to make sure we’re doing exactly what our community needs from us,” Self said.
The virtual experience
Seven-year-old Bella Hofmann held up a drawing she created, a mermaid with several fish floating nearby.
“Guess what seeds I planted,” Hofmann said. “They’re orange.”
Bella Hofmann is in the second grade. She talks about her twin brother, Kenneth Hofmann, who is one minute older than her. She doesn’t look happy as she says this.
“Can you stay to play?” her brother, Kenneth Hofmann, asked.
Bella Hofmann shared her gymnastic trick – a full split. She pointed out each seed pot and explained which seeds were in them. From all appearances, she and her twin brother are thriving at SPVA.
Self said she’s seen parents choose virtual education for all kinds of reasons, but mostly because their child needs a more flexible schedule.
Student schedules fluctuate. They attend for a year or more or for one semester, depending on the grade level. But SPVA usually requires that if they start a semester, they finish at least that one semester.
“We really try to hold kids accountable for that semester and try to offer that flexibility of going back to 'in person' if it’s not working,” Self said. “It’s not for everybody. Virtual can be challenging.”
SPVA students have to be disciplined.
“Parents and guardians have to help us, be there to support the program and make sure they’re trying to keep up with their kids at home,” Self said.
Self said her staff works out a plan as they assess what the child needs. If students need help, they come in and together decisions are made. If a student isn’t doing well in the virtual setting, staff works them back into “in person” classes.
“We provide that stepping stone for students all the time,” Self said. “If that student is struggling for whatever reason and just needs a break (or) needs a different educational setting for a little while, that’s what we’re here for.”
SPVA also works closely with their mental health counselors. They have a special education program along with their own paraprofessional. In addition, they provide 504 plans and Individualized Education Plans, just like the “in person” classes in the district.
The curriculum is set by a program called Edgenuity. It shows students their pace and how they can stay on track to complete a course and to pass.
Along with two virtual teachers who grade assignments and tutor in the evenings, there’s two elementary teachers, a sixth-ninth grade teacher, a 10th-12th grade teacher, Special Education teacher and a paraprofessional.
“They work really hard because it's a different type of teaching,” Self said. “They've had to be creative and unique and come up with different ideas to connect with kids. We support each other and try to make sure that we’re helping each other out to take care of these kids.”
Three days a week, SPS busses in kids who come to participate in a science lab or other activities.
“We try to find pockets where we can provide those opportunities for kids, and but find that balance for them,” Self said. “They need to work on their other communications skills – not just being on their Edgenuity programs – but being able to communicate and share ideas, speaking, listening and working on those skills. That's just as important as the academics online.”
‘What I was meant to do’
Jenny Bobo teaches sixth-ninth grade courses at SPVA. She’s been teaching there since SPS began offering the classes.
Ironically, she was homeschooled herself, although she didn’t start homeschooling until the sixth grade.
“I understand that need for flexibility in education and being able to cater it to what I'm needing at that moment or (what) I wasn't needing as a student,” Bobo said. “I really feel like this is what I was meant to do.”
Bobo’s mom used a variety of homeschooling curricula, and although Bobo’s family was well connected to a homeschooling group, at times she needed more. At one point, she attended a community college to meet with a math professor for tutoring.
“Math was important to me (and) something I wanted to excel at,” Bobo said. (The tutoring) helped me understand because my mom was not good at math.”
Bobo requires her students to come in once a week. She has students on specific days who come for an in-person class and then take tests (testing is done in person). She does her best to make connections with her students, as she knows from personal experience how important that is.
“I meet with each child individually when they come in,” Bobo said. “They also get an individual progress report for me every week. That was something I really pushed for because I felt like we needed to build all those relationships with the kids.”
Some of her students choose to take electives in person, such as music or art and then fulfill their core requirements virtually.
“I think that's wonderful,” Bobo said. “If I were to do it over again as a child, that would be what I would choose.”
SPVA looks forward to growing and developing its programs and offerings.
“We’re working at all those little things that come up that you don’t always think about in the virtual setting,” Self said. “I think our students need this opportunity and I'm excited to be part of it.”
Bobo agreed.
“I love what I do,” she said.
