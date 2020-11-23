Stillwater police arrest man on assault charges

Devin Scott Chitwood, 34, was charged with public intoxication, assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery.
Stillwater Officer Chance Whiteley was dispatched at 9:38 p.m. Nov. 6 to 1815 N. Boomer Rd. regarding an intoxicated person screaming and attempting to fight the residents.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.
Sgt. Elliott Blakey arrived on scene to assist Whiteley.
“I could see a male matching the description given, later identified as Devin Chitwood, on top of another individual in what appeared to be a physical altercation,” Whiteley wrote in the affidavit.
Sgt. Blakey pulled Chitwood off the individual and rolled him onto his stomach. The affidavit said Chitwood was actively resisting Sgt. Blakey.
“I heard Sgt. Blakey advise Devin multiple times that he was a police officer as he repeatedly gave him commands to calm down and ‘give’ him his hands. Sgt. Blakey was eventually able to place Devin in handcuffs,” Whiteley alleged in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Chitwood was speaking incoherently and spoke in partial statements while talking with the officers.
Whiteley alleged that Chitwood had thick slurred speech and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and person.
The officer said Chitwood seemed as if he didn’t have control over parts of his body twitching.
Whiteley said he thought Chitwood was under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol.
According to the affidavit, Chitwood was uncooperative with law enforcement and kicked Sgt. Blakey several times.
Witnesses on scene alleged Chitwood ran at them growling and yelling racial slurs at them. They also alleged Chitwood pushed a woman in her chest causing her to fall backward. The woman attempted to keep Chitwood in a hold until officers arrived.
Chitwood allegedly got on top of her and hit her several times.
Whitekey wrote in the affidavit the woman had noticeable swelling to her left eye and red marks on her face.
Pictures were taken of her injuries.
Chitwood was placed under arrest and bond was set at $20,000.
He entered into a not guilty plea and will appear in court Dec. 7.
