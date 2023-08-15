The Stillwater Police Department arrested a 13-year-old and a 15-year old Tuesday afternoon in connection to a pair of vandalizations over the weekend, SPD said in a news release.
Both juveniles were ordered to a detention center and are being held on arson, burglary and malicious injury or destruction of property charges.
Police said the suspects attempted to start a fire in the microwave with a Bible at MPower, caused $75,000-$100,000 in damages and attempted to steal vehicles but were unsuccessful. Stillwater Public Schools staff helped identified them through surveillance footage.
One of the teenagers admitted to burglarizing two other SPS buildings in Couch Park, including the softball locker room, police said.
Their names were not released because of their ages.
